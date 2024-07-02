Insurance brokers chip in to drive charity Golf Day

AN insurance brokers based in Saddleworth chipped in once again to ensure a charity’s annual Golf Day teed off successfully.

For the second successive year, M & C Risk Solutions in Uppermill were the headline sponsor of the event put on by Salford-based financial advisers Frenkel Topping Group.

It was all in the spirit of giving, with Frenkel Topping Charitable Foundation the beneficiary of the proceeds.

A shotgun start got the 23 teams started, after breakfast in the clubhouse, at the Nicklaus course in the stunning grounds of Carden Park country estate near Chester.

It wasn’t just keen golfers who were able to swing into action as Carden Park’s PGA Academy coaches were on hand to teach the basics to beginners.

After lunch, the whole group was split into two activities – wine tasting and laser clay pigeon shooting – before prizes were awarded during the evening.

Tony Morris, MD of M & C Risk Solutions, said it was an “absolute pleasure” to support the occasion again.

“These days are always brilliant fun and played in a great spirit,” he commented.

“But the truth is, the day was all about raising both the profile and funds so that the Foundation can continue supporting vulnerable people who’ve sustained a catastrophic injury, without an injury claim to bring.”

M & C Risk Solutions, based on the first floor of The Old Library on High Street in Uppermill, is an independent insurance brokerage that specialises in the provision of insurance solutions and risk management advice for both commercial and corporate clients.

