International star Benidorm Tom brings show to Holmfirth

WHAT’S New Pussycat? Well, it’s Benidorm Tom bringing his spectacular full band show all the way from the Costa Blanca to Holmfirth.

The international cabaret and TV star returns to the Picturedrome on Friday, March 22.

From appearing on Stars in their Eyes to the Catherine Tate show Hard Cell, the globe trotter has 20 years of performance experience in the music business.

He is seen by thousands every month at his regular shows in Benidorm, hence the name Benidorm Tom.

And he covers all the Tom Jones classics so if you’ve got a favourite – from Delilah to Sex Bomb – it will be in there.

Get your dancing shoes on for a night of absolute feel-good belters because he’s got the look, he’s got the style, and hell’s bells, he’s got the voice.

Tickets to see Benidorm Tom at the Picturedromein Holmfirth cost £22 (£20 for concessions). Doors open at 7.30pm, show starts at 8pm. To purchase tickets go online: http://tinyurl.com/3crrvcdm

For more information about Benidorm Tom, visit his Facebook page.

