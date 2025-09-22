Is Saddleworth an underused setting for Period Dramas in the UK?

SADDLEWORTH has often been used by film and television producers as a setting for their content, thanks to the incredible beauty that this part of the UK has to offer.

But is our region being used enough?

Thanks to its Victorian architecture and rolling countryside, Saddleworth should stand out as a prime location for filming historical content, as it feels like a place that has been frozen in time. However, despite the rise of period dramas on UK television, the setting remains surprisingly underused.

The Perfect Place to Film Period Dramas

While many parts of the UK have evolved greatly through years of development, Saddleworth is one area that has managed to retain its historical feel. Standing on the moors, you could just as easily be in 2025 or 1925. Much of the architecture around here dates back to the Industrial Revolution and the Edwardian period, and the rolling backdrop of the Pennines has been a constant throughout every era of this region.

The whole concept of a period drama is to immerse viewers in a certain point in time, and make them feel as if they have travelled back there. Television companies will often choose locations that look suitable, and then alter them to align them with the time at which the content is set. With Saddleworth filming locations, there isn’t much need to go through many changes, as a lot of the area has remained the same for over 100 years.

Why Does Historical Content Appeal to So Many Viewers?

There has been a notable surge in historical content in the UK entertainment industry in recent times, with series like Peaky Blinders and The Crown among the top options. There are also offerings like Bridgerton that, although they are fictional, draw a lot of inspiration from British history and use similar settings.

There are many reasons why these series have such widespread appeal, but one key factor is that they draw on the nostalgia effect. People like to be transported back to simpler times with their entertainment, and this is seen throughout the industry in other offshoots as well.

It’s highly prevalent in gaming, where many modern titles nod to simpler games that came before. This can be seen frequently with casino games, where even newer game options ultilise classic, retro aesthetics. For example, titles like Jacks or Better were huge in the 1980s, and are still featured on modern casino sites.

What Recent Shows Have Been Filmed in Saddleworth?

Saddleworth is attractive to television and filmmakers as a filming location for reasons beyond its historical appeal. There have been a few offerings in recent times that have used the setting, as it’s hard to find such wonderful countryside anywhere else.

In film, some notable films shot in and around Saddleworth include The Damned United, and Yanks. In the future, it would be great to see more offerings making use of what Saddleworth has to offer, as the rich history and gorgeous greenery make this area truly special.