It’s a dog’s life as Fun Show returns to Greenfield

THERE is excitement in store for you and your favourite four-legged friends as a Fun Dog Show returns to Greenfield.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 12 at the headquarters of the Northern Alsatian and All Breeds Training Club (NAABTC) on Chew Valley Road from 11am to approximately 3pm.

Last year, NAABTC celebrated its 95th anniversary at the show, which attracted more than 150 entrants across six classes.

And they hope this year will be as much of a success for dogs and their owners, who can enjoy games, a tombola, stalls, refreshments, and have-a-go rally or agility. DogsTrust and Guide Dogs will also be there.

Show prizes are up for grabs in classes for puppy love, most handsome toy/small dog under eight years, most handsome medium/large dogs under eight years, junior handler (under 14 years), best rescue, glorious golden oldie, waggiest tail, best trick, best treat catcher, fancy dress (single/group) and Best in Show.

The NAABTC – formerly known as the Northern Alsatian and All Breeds Training Society – started as a small club at Keb Lane and then moved to Middleton Junction in 1964 and then to Greenfield in 1974.

Its goal is to promote and advance responsible pet ownership and training for the dogs.

To find out more about the NAABTC, visit its website: www.naabtsdogtraining.co.uk.

