It’s official: Oldham College is ‘Great Place to Work’ 

OLDHAM College is celebrating after achieving Great Place to Work Certification™.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Their unparalleled benchmark data provides deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace.

Organisations must score 70 per cent in the ‘Trust Index’ to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ and Oldham College has achieved a score of 77 per cent.

Highlights of the recent staff survey saw 94 per cent of respondents agreeing that ‘People here are treated fairly regardless of their race or ethnic origin’ – and 92 per cent agreeing that ‘People here are treated fairly regardless of their gender’.

In addition, 89 per cent of those surveyed said that ‘When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride’ and 88 per cent agreed that ‘I’m proud to tell others I work here.’

Alun Francis, Oldham College Principal and Chief Executive, said: “We are really pleased with this achievement.”

“It is the result of a lot of hard work over a period of time. The last eighteen months have been particularly challenging for everyone, but the whole College has responded brilliantly.

“People from Oldham can see the new facilities here and will have heard about the variety of awards we have won, but the key to any successful organisation is always its people and culture. This accreditation shows how strong this is at Oldham College.

“Our ambition is to make Oldham College ‘The Best Place to Learn and Work’. We have a Strategic Plan which sets out exactly what this means, and how we will deliver it, and this latest award shows that we have a superb platform to build on.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK added: “We congratulate Oldham College on achieving their Certification.”

“Organisations which put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees’ trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding results.”

Oldham College has around 6,500 students and staff across two sites.

Founded in 1893, it specialises in technical and professional education and training for hundreds of learners aged 16 and above, with its own Higher Education faculty at University Campus Oldham and a new £9m Construction Centre where students are set to learn the building skills of the future.

