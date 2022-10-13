Jack Sinfield follows dad on to wall of fame

FORMER head boy Jack Sinfield will follow in the footsteps of dad Kevin when his shirt is added to the wall of sporting stars on the PE corridor at the new Saddleworth School. Jack made his rugby league debut for the Leeds Rhinos against Toulouse in April at the age of 17 and has gone on to make four further appearances.

He was also instrumental in Rhinos’ Academy Grand Final victory against St Helens.

Jack presented his team shirt to Gary Melling and the proud PE teacher will now ensure this is framed and take its place on the wall of fame.

