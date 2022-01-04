January sale launched by heritage Greenhouse manufacturer Hartley Botanic

A VICTORIAN Villa, The Paxton and The Hartley Highgrow are just some of the eye-catching models included in the January sale by heritage Greenhouse manufacturer Hartley Botanic.

The Greenfield-based company’s sale runs until 5pm on January 31 offering generous discounts on structures in its Victoria, Modern Horticulture and Heritage ranges.

Every Hartley Botanic Glasshouse is handmade to customers’ requirements using the finest materials and offering a 30-year lifetime guarantee.

The brand has earned an unrivalled reputation built on trust for more than 80 years and offers the highest standards of experience, craftsmanship and service.

The company was founded in 1938 by brothers Vincent (RHS fellow) and Norman Hartley following their ground-breaking aluminium Greenhouse design and marking a huge improvement on its wood and wrought iron Victorian forerunners.

In February 2017 Hartley Botanic became the only aluminium Glasshouse and Greenhouse manufacturer to be endorsed by the RHS.

It is the Greenhouse manufacturer of choice for leading horticulture organisations, institutions and designers in the UK and worldwide, being commissioned by the RHS, the National Trust, Kew Gardens, Glasgow Botanic Gardens, Massachusetts Horticultural Society, Oxford Botanical Gardens, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Blenheim Palace, The Lingholm Estate and Hampton Court Palace, to name a few.

In 2021, the manufacturer was awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category for Outstanding Short Term Growth and served more customers around the world than ever before.

To request a brochure and access full details of ‘The Sale,’ visit hartley-botanic.co.uk or call

0800 783 8083.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

