Job Vacancies: Support Workers at My Ability Ltd

‘My Ability’ is looking experienced support workers to join their team

Do you want to be part of a great, supportive, team environment and bring joy and happiness to individuals living with a disability?

Be part of amazing days out and participate in activities which create memories service users will cherish. Do you want to be part of a team that make a difference to families in the local community and build friendships?

Weekend work is now available with the ‘My Ability’ team – An Athlete led Disability Support Service, providing quality support to children and young adults with disabilities around Greater Manchester

Hours can vary from 3 to 18 per weekend. Pay starts at £12 per hour with staff benefits and bonus schemes available.

Work is available around Oldham, Rochdale, Tameside , Manchester and Derbyshire

Experience desirable but not necessary.

Candidates must have access to their own car and valid UK diving license

Subject to a DBS

You can find out more by emailing: support@myability.org.uk, calling 01457 321 527 or 07494011722.

You can even drop them a message on social media: https://www.facebook.com/myabilityltd

