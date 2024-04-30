Job Vacancies: Support Workers at My Ability Ltd

‘My Ability’ is looking experienced support workers to join their team
Do you want to be part of a great, supportive, team environment and bring joy and happiness to individuals living with a disability?
Be part of amazing days out and participate in activities which create memories service users will cherish. Do you want to be part of a team that make a difference to families in the local community and build friendships?
Weekend work is now available with the ‘My Ability’ team – An Athlete led Disability Support Service, providing quality support to children and young adults with disabilities around Greater Manchester
Hours can vary from 3 to 18 per weekend. Pay starts at £12 per hour with staff benefits and bonus schemes available.
Work is available around Oldham, Rochdale, Tameside , Manchester and Derbyshire
Experience desirable but not necessary.
Candidates must have access to their own car and valid UK diving license
Subject to a DBS
You can find out more by emailing: support@myability.org.uk, calling 01457 321 527 or 07494011722.
You can even drop them a message on social media: https://www.facebook.com/myabilityltd