Job Vacancies: Support Workers at My Ability Ltd

Gemma Carter April 30, 2024 No Comments

‘My Ability’ is looking experienced support workers to join their team

Do you want to be part of a great, supportive, team environment and bring joy and happiness to individuals living with a disability?

Be part of amazing days out and participate in activities which create memories service users will cherish. Do you want to be part of a team that make a difference to families in the local community and build friendships?

Weekend work is now available with the ‘My Ability’ team – An Athlete led Disability Support Service, providing quality support to children and young adults with disabilities around Greater Manchester

Hours can vary from 3 to 18 per weekend. Pay starts at £12 per hour with staff benefits and bonus schemes available.

Work is available around Oldham, Rochdale, Tameside , Manchester and Derbyshire

Experience desirable but not necessary.

Candidates must have access to their own car and valid UK diving license

Subject to a DBS

You can find out more by emailing: support@myability.org.uk, calling 01457 321 527 or 07494011722.

You can even drop them a message on social media: https://www.facebook.com/myabilityltd

