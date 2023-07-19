JOB VACANCY: Administration Assistant, COP Security, Saddleworth

Administration Assistant (OFFICE BASED)
Salary Dependent on experience & benefits
Monday-Friday
COP is a Saddleworth based company, importing and distributing CCTV equipment for over 25 years. As a Tier 1 Hikvision distributor and fast-growing business, we are looking for an Administration Assistant to join our team!
Reporting to the Chief Administration Officer, your main responsibilities will include:
- Answering incoming telephone and e-mail enquiries
- Responsible for the processing of customer orders
- Liaising with customers and internal departments to help co-ordinate customer deliveries, in line with
- set deadlines
- Maintaining computerised customer records
- Liaising with the purchasing department on out-of-stock items
- Other Admin duties where required
You will be expected to:
- Have excellent communication and listening skills
- Have an exceptional attention to detail, you’ll be processing lots of information and accuracy is essential
- Be computer literate and able to input data accurately
- Love working in a fast-paced environment, providing exceptional customer service
- Work effectively within our existing administration team
The ideal applicant will be a dynamic self-motivated individual, have an excellent telephone manner and be able to work under pressure. Training will be given
Benefits
- 28 days holiday
- Holiday purchase scheme
- Private medical insurance
To apply for this role please email recruitment@cop-eu.com