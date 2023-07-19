Business

JOB VACANCY: Administration Assistant, COP Security, Saddleworth

Gemma Carter July 19, 2023 No Comments

Administration Assistant (OFFICE BASED)

Salary Dependent on experience & benefits

Monday-Friday

COP is a Saddleworth based company, importing and distributing CCTV equipment for over 25 years. As a Tier 1 Hikvision distributor and fast-growing business, we are looking for an Administration Assistant to join our team!

Reporting to the Chief Administration Officer, your main responsibilities will include:

  • Answering incoming telephone and e-mail enquiries
  • Responsible for the processing of customer orders
  • Liaising with customers and internal departments to help co-ordinate customer deliveries, in line with
  • set deadlines
  • Maintaining computerised customer records
  • Liaising with the purchasing department on out-of-stock items
  • Other Admin duties where required

You will be expected to:

  • Have excellent communication and listening skills
  • Have an exceptional attention to detail, you’ll be processing lots of information and accuracy is essential
  • Be computer literate and able to input data accurately
  • Love working in a fast-paced environment, providing exceptional customer service
  • Work effectively within our existing administration team

The ideal applicant will be a dynamic self-motivated individual, have an excellent telephone manner and be able to work under pressure. Training will be given  

Benefits

  • 28 days holiday
  • Holiday purchase scheme
  • Private medical insurance

To apply for this role please email recruitment@cop-eu.com

