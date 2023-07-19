JOB VACANCY: Administration Assistant, COP Security, Saddleworth

Administration Assistant (OFFICE BASED)

Salary Dependent on experience & benefits

Monday-Friday

COP is a Saddleworth based company, importing and distributing CCTV equipment for over 25 years. As a Tier 1 Hikvision distributor and fast-growing business, we are looking for an Administration Assistant to join our team!

Reporting to the Chief Administration Officer, your main responsibilities will include:

Answering incoming telephone and e-mail enquiries

Responsible for the processing of customer orders

Liaising with customers and internal departments to help co-ordinate customer deliveries, in line with

set deadlines

Maintaining computerised customer records

Liaising with the purchasing department on out-of-stock items

Other Admin duties where required

You will be expected to:

Have excellent communication and listening skills

Have an exceptional attention to detail, you’ll be processing lots of information and accuracy is essential

Be computer literate and able to input data accurately

Love working in a fast-paced environment, providing exceptional customer service

Work effectively within our existing administration team

The ideal applicant will be a dynamic self-motivated individual, have an excellent telephone manner and be able to work under pressure. Training will be given

Benefits

28 days holiday

Holiday purchase scheme

Private medical insurance

To apply for this role please email recruitment@cop-eu.com

