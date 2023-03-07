JOB VACANCY: Bright Futures School – Head of Learning

BRIGHT FUTURES SCHOOL – APPOINTMENT OF HEAD OF LEARNING

HEAD OF LEARNING (HEAD TEACHER)

SALARY CIRCA £45K

Bright Futures School is a small, innovative and successful independent school for children

with autism, aged 5-16. We are currently rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

Due to the retirement of the current Head of Learning, we are looking for an enthusiastic and

experienced teacher of children with additional needs, with recent successful senior

leadership experience, to inspire, lead and direct our team of Learning Mentors, some of

whom are qualified teachers.

The successful applicant will have the ability to plan and manage strategically and to set and

model excellent teaching and learning. They will demonstrate first class written and spoken

communication. The ability to work well in a collaborative way with colleagues and

parents/families is also essential.

For an informal discussion, and to arrange a visit to the school, please contact the

Proprietor, Zoe Thompson on info@brightfuturesautism.com Please do not ring the school

as all enquiries need to be made by email.

Full details are on the school’s website www.brightfuturesschool.co.uk. Completed

application to be sent to office@brightfuturesschool.co.uk and received no later than 12

noon, Wednesday 26 April 2023.

Preliminary interviews will be held on Wednesday 3 May 2023, with final interviews on

Thursday 11 May 2023. The post will be available from September 2023.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

