JOB VACANCY – Caretaker, Saddleworth Parish Council

Position: Caretaker

20 hours per week

Location: Saddleworth Civic Hall

Saddleworth Parish Council is seeking to appoint an enthusiastic and reliable part time Caretaker to work as part of our busy and friendly team.

Based at the Civic Hall, Uppermill, the postholder will work as part of a small team setting up rooms for meetings, liaising with hirers of the hall, and carrying out general cleaning and maintenance work, inside and outside the building and, as required, at the parish cemetery.

A full, clean driving licence would be an advantage and the role is subject to a satisfactory DBS check.

20 hours per week SCP 3 (FTE £22,737), actual salary £12,290, £11.82 per hour.

Hours will be allocated on a rota basis with some unsociable hours, and a willingness to work flexibly is an essential part of the job.

25% enhancement payable on unsociable hours worked.

29 days paid holidays per annum plus Bank Holidays (pro rata for part time staff).

Enrolment in the Greater Manchester Pension Fund.

Closing date for applications: Wednesday 24th April 2024

Interviews will take place on: Monday 29th April 2024

Please email the Clerk: Karen@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk or telephone 01457 876665 for further information about the role and to request an application pack.

Completed application forms should be returned to the

Council Offices, Civic Hall, Lee Street, Uppermill, OL3 6AE

or by email to Karen@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

