Job Vacancy: Deputy Steward, Springhead Sports and Social Club

Springhead Sports and Social Club, 136 Oldham Road, Springhead, Oldham, OL4 5SN

We are currently looking for a Deputy Steward/Stewardess to join us working alongside our friendly team. It is a part time position of 28 hours based on split shifts with a current hourly rate of £11.35 paid weekly.

Duties include supporting the stewardess and committee members to provide bar service along with stock control, opening/closing and assisting with booking, arranging and coordinating events.

We are also looking for bar staff, 18 + years. Experience is desirable but not essential – as long as you are friendly, flexible and able to provide good customer service.

If you are interested or would like to find out more please contact the Secretary on 07377 650581 or the Stewardess on 07762 426325 to discuss further or arrange an interview.

