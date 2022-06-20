JOB VACANCY: Part Time Viewing Representative/Office Administrator

Part Time Viewing Representative/Office Administrator Lees, Oldham Office.

Hours: Mondays 9am -5.30pm plus every other Saturday 10-4pm £9.50 per hour.

Working as part of a small busy team, the role will encompass viewings, tenant induction/check in/outs, routine property inspections along with various office administration duties to support the lettings team.

The ideal candidate will be well presented, hardworking, enthusiastic and reliable. You must be a good communicator, willing to learn and able to use your own initiative.

Experience is not necessary.

Driving license essential

Apply in writing to: oldham.lettings@taylor-wood.co.uk

