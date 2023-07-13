Job Vacancy: PR and Communications Officer

PR & Communications Officer

Leading North West neurological physiotherapy service, Physio Matters, is seeking a PR & Communications Officer to deliver internal and external communications activities and contribute to the commercial success of our growing business.

We are an award-winning and innovative neurological physiotherapy team providing high-quality community-based rehabilitation for people living with Traumatic Brain Injury, Stroke and other complex conditions. We are based in Greater Manchester and work with a wide range of clients and other healthcare and legal professionals across the North West.

This role is initially offered part-time at 22.5 hrs per week. It is permanent and office-based, with opportunities for flexible working.

Job Description

You will play a key role in delivering consistent, positive and creative messages to our clients and stakeholders. Working closely with our Clinical Director and Business Support Team, you will ensure brand consistency and coordinated communications that reflect Physio Matters core values.

You will also contribute to the development and delivery of a Communications Strategy in line with our business objectives.

Key tasks:

· Manage effective communications to internal and external stakeholders in relation to key messages, news, activities and service developments

· Identify, produce, edit, and issue timely news articles on the corporate website and social media platforms

· Maintain and update our website ensuring that all information is up to date and that the site is engaging and user-friendly

· Manage the company’s social media engagement, producing and sharing creative social media content for chosen platforms and effectively developing brand awareness

· Organise and publicise internal and external events and support attendance at exhibitions

· Develop relatable human interest stories around our business to engage clients, stakeholders and key decision makers

· Co-ordinate production and promotion of corporate and client videos

· Support business development opportunities and build relationships through networking activities

· Identify appropriate media opportunities

· Pro-actively manage corporate reputation through high-quality communications and public relations activities

· Work effectively with suppliers and partner organisations.

· Support colleagues and provide strategic advice to support the business at times.

The Ideal Candidate will be able to demonstrate:

· Proven experience in public relations and communications, in-house or agency

· A degree in communications, public relations, marketing communications or a similar discipline, and/or relevant industry qualifications

· Strong understanding of delivering effective public relations and communications

· A passion for and understanding of the healthcare sector

· A strong understanding of reputation management

· Good interpersonal skills and ability to work with members of a team at all levels

· Excellent copywriting skills to produce engaging and accurate content for our target audiences, including ability to identify news stories and write strong human interest articles, blogs, case studies and social media posts

· Experience in writing and producing high-quality corporate literature

· High level of attention to detail, accuracy and a consistent approach

· An excellent understanding of social media in business

· Experience and use of IT, e.g. Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point and design software such as Canva or other

· Some experience of creating surveys or working with survey software

· Experience in maintaining and updating a corporate website

· Strong organisational skills and good time management

Experience

Please note: A minimum of 3 years’ experience within a similar industry or sector is desirable for this role.

What we offer

· 33 days holiday pro rata (includes bank holidays)

· Pension scheme

· Flexible working

· Networking opportunities

· Team building

· Team outings

· Training budget

Salary

Starting from £28,000 per annum pro rata

Job Types: Part-time, Permanent

Part-time hours: 22.5 per week

Salary: From £28,000.00 per year

Benefits:

Company pension

Free parking

On-site parking

Sick pay

Schedule:

Day shift

Ability to commute/relocate:

Oldham: reliably commute or plan to relocate before starting work (required)

Experience:

Public relations or Communications: 3 years (required)

Work Location: In person

Application deadline: 21/07/2023

Expected start date: 01/08/2023