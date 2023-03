WANTED

SELF EMPLOYED CLEANER

For 2 hours a week at Greenfield Methodist Church, Chew Valley Road, Greenfield.

Flexible hours and good rate of pay.

Please send a short letter of application addressed to The Secretary with the names and contact details of two referees to the church:

Greenfield Methodist Church Chew Valley Road, Greenfield, Saddleworth OL3 7JJ.

Closing date 27th March 2023

