Job Vacancy: Site Manager, Saddleworth Parish Council

Position: Site/Assets Manager

Location: Saddleworth Civic Hall, Uppermill

Saddleworth Parish Council is seeking to appoint an enthusiastic, experienced and well organised Assets/Site Manager to join our busy and friendly team.

The main purpose of the role is

-To ensure high standards of Health and Safety across the site.

-To ensure all relevant regulations are implemented and adhered to.

-To be a responsible key holder and manage maintenance, security and facilities systems on site.

-To have overall responsibilities for a high standard of cleaning, maintenance, security and grounds maintenance.

-To manage a team of 3 caretaking and cleaning staff

A full, clean driving licence is required and the role is subject to a satisfactory DBS check.

Salary 25 hours per week based on NALC band 6 with a 25% salary enhancement for evening and weekend work. Actual salary £17,515 per annum

The full job description, person specification and application form is available by emailing:

clerk@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk or by telephone 01457 876665 or can be downloaded from our website – www.saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk.

Completed application forms should be returned to the Parish Clerk Karen Allott, Clerk@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk

Visits are welcomed by appointment, please telephone 01457 876665.

Close date for applications: 12noon Friday 17th November 2023

Interviews will take place on: Thursday 23rd November 2023

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

