Job Vacancy: Site Manager, Saddleworth Parish Council

Position: Site/Assets Manager
Location: Saddleworth Civic Hall, Uppermill
Saddleworth Parish Council is seeking to appoint an enthusiastic, experienced and well organised Assets/Site Manager to join our busy and friendly team.
The main purpose of the role is
-To ensure high standards of Health and Safety across the site.
-To ensure all relevant regulations are implemented and adhered to.
-To be a responsible key holder and manage maintenance, security and facilities systems on site.
-To have overall responsibilities for a high standard of cleaning, maintenance, security and grounds maintenance.
-To manage a team of 3 caretaking and cleaning staff
A full, clean driving licence is required and the role is subject to a satisfactory DBS check.
Salary 25 hours per week based on NALC band 6 with a 25% salary enhancement for evening and weekend work. Actual salary £17,515 per annum
The full job description, person specification and application form is available by emailing:
clerk@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk or by telephone 01457 876665 or can be downloaded from our website – www.saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk.
Completed application forms should be returned to the Parish Clerk Karen Allott, Clerk@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk
Visits are welcomed by appointment, please telephone 01457 876665.
Close date for applications: 12noon Friday 17th November 2023
Interviews will take place on: Thursday 23rd November 2023