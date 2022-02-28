Joe returns to his roots to put on kicking masterclass

FORMER Saddleworth Rangers’ junior Joe Ford returned to the club to put on a kicking masterclass.

The retired fly-half, now a coach at RFU Championship club Doncaster Knights, provided expert tuition to the club’s goal kickers.

A couple of junior players from each age group from Under-12 upwards were invited to the session put on by Ford who played professional union for Leeds Carnegie, Northampton Saints, Sale Sharks, Leicester Tigers and Yorkshire Carnegie.

This was followed by a coach the coaches’ seminar on Saturday, February 5 which was put on by professional rugby league coach Will Stoker for the coaches of the junior sides.

Junior secretary Kevin Fitzpatrick said: “We are making a real effort to support the coaches and the players by ensuring the sessions are as fun as possible while helping the kids to develop.”

