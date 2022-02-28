Sport

Joe returns to his roots to put on kicking masterclass

Tony Bugby February 28, 2022 No Comments

FORMER Saddleworth Rangers’ junior Joe Ford returned to the club to put on a kicking masterclass.

The retired fly-half, now a coach at RFU Championship club Doncaster Knights, provided expert tuition to the club’s goal kickers.

Coaching the coaches

A couple of junior players from each age group from Under-12 upwards were invited to the session put on by Ford who played professional union for Leeds Carnegie, Northampton Saints, Sale Sharks, Leicester Tigers and Yorkshire Carnegie.

Kicking masterclass

This was followed by a coach the coaches’ seminar on Saturday, February 5 which was put on by professional rugby league coach Will Stoker for the coaches of the junior sides.

Junior secretary Kevin Fitzpatrick said: “We are making a real effort to support the coaches and the players by ensuring the sessions are as fun as possible while helping the kids to develop.”

