‘John Holden Lounge’ named in honour of stalwart club steward

A STALWART steward who has dedicated nearly four decades to Dobcross Band and Social Club has had the recently refurbished bar area named in his honour.

John Holden, 65, first took on the position at the popular village club in 1984 and since then has cast an expert eye over the running and general housekeeping of the bar and facilities.

During lockdown, a much-needed makeover saw the bar area receive a new slate tile floor, wooden panelling, radiators, curtains and a fresh coat of paint.

And the club committee decided it was only fitting to name the revamped room the John Holden Lounge to recognise the steward’s hard work and create a lasting legacy.

“It is an honour to have something like this done for me,” said John.

“Over the years the club has held events for me to mark 20 years, 30 and 35 – and now this.

“I never thought I would be here this long.

“When I was 17 in 1973 I started working here on Saturday nights and on Sundays for the band concerts.

“Then in 1983 I was made redundant from my full-time job. The position of steward became available here in the October-November time and I applied.

“There was another candidate and they made him the steward instead. However, it didn’t work out.

“The next March I got a phone call asking if I was still interested in the job… and the rest is history!

“I am 65 but have no intention of retiring yet.”

The club is now fully open for functions and events following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and John says the refurb has been ‘very well received’. But John, who spends about 50-60 hours a week working at the club, admitted not being able to carry on as normal during lockdown was very difficult.

“Covid was very hard – I was used to being here so many hours of the week that I didn’t know what to do. It was a bit of a shock,” he said.

“Last April, May and June were the worst. Those summer nights are usually busy at the club with events and bowling too – but there was nothing.

“But I can’t be sitting around. So, I’ve been walking for England! I’ve been doing about 80-100 miles a month.”

John’s other passion is football and he is a familiar face at Mossley AFC’s Seel Park where he helps on matchdays, and he also watches Huddersfield Town when he can.

Club president Terry Lawless said: “We’ve experienced a horrendous 15 months in the face of the pandemic and it’s nice to have something positive to celebrate.

“John has been a mainstay at the club for almost forty years and this seemed a fitting tribute to his hard work and dedication.

“John epitomises what the club is about – welcoming, jovial and most of all an excellent host.”

