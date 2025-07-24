Join Greenfield community event to help control Himalayan Balsam

HELP to control the spread of Himalayan Balsam in the Greenfield area with a community event on Saturday, July 26.

Street Scene Greenfield Group invites all to join them from 10am to 12noon to clear the woodland area opposite the canal aqueduct.

The meeting point is Division Bridge, at the bottom of Calf Lane. Access by car is via Calf Lane, off Manchester Road, and there is parking at the cricket ground.

All equipment and refreshments will be provided. Long trousers/sleeves are recommended for protection from brambles and nettles. Children must be accompanied by an adult.