Join in Kitchen Table Day to support people with cancer

HUNDREDS of people across the borough and beyond will be raising a mug on Friday, March 25 as they take part in Kitchen Table Day for Maggie’s cancer centres.

And Maggie’s Oldham is inviting people to get involved and help raise much-needed funds to develop its high-quality programme of support for people living with cancer and their families and friends.

The award-winning centre, based in the grounds of the Royal Oldham Hospital, offers free practical and psychological support to anyone affected by cancer, and their loved ones.

Supporters can host any event, as long as it is centred around a kitchen table, which are at the heart of every Maggie’s centre.

Sign-ups this year include a pizza and prosecco party, a cake sale at work, and even a cheese and beer evening. Events can be held on Friday, March 25 or a different date that works for you.

Maggie’s Oldham supporter Antonia Diggle, who will be holding her first Kitchen Table Day, said: “I’m really looking forward to holding my event for Maggie’s Oldham – it’s a great excuse to invite friends and family over!

“We’re going to be making fresh pizzas to order from ‘Diggleo’s’ Pizzeria! Everyone will be bringing their own cakes to sell and we will have plenty of games and challenges. We might even throw in some orange fancy dress”

Register now for your free pack, t-shirt and bunting at maggies.org/kitchentableday and don’t forget to share photos of your event on social media using the hashtag #kitchentableday

Every Maggie’s centre follows the ideas laid out by Maggie Keswick Jencks, who lived with advanced cancer for two years and was determined to not “lose the joy of living in the fear of dying”.

She believed people needed information, stress-reducing strategies, psychological support and the opportunity to meet other people in similar circumstances in a relaxed and beautiful setting.

All Maggie’s are individually designed by leading architects to feel like a home and all have a big kitchen table at their heart.

To find out more about Maggie’s, visit the centre at The Sir Norman Stoller Building, The Royal Oldham Hospital, Rochdale Road, OL1 2JH or call 0161 989 0550. You can also go online: maggies.org/oldham or find them on social media.

