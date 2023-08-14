Join Maggie’s cycling challenge to help people living with cancer

CYCLING fans are invited to put pedal to the metal for a challenge to support cancer charity Maggie’s Oldham.

Whether you ride a road bike, mountain bike, gravel bike, BMX, turbo trainer or smart bike, the ‘Big Ride’ is open to cyclists of all levels.

The Gran Fondo celebrates Maggie’s partnership with UCI Cycling World Championships – taking place in Glasgow this month – and asks supporters to notch up 250km or 500km by September 15 to raise funds for people with cancer and their families.

Howard, who is taking on the challenge in memory of his son Mark, said: “Mark was being monitored for melanoma cancer following removal of a lymph node a couple of years previously.

“A scan in March revealed a number of brain tumours and despite this and ongoing radio therapy and immunotherapy, he opted to do the 250 miles Maggie’s cycling challenge in May 2022.

“I am doing 500km in his memory and, like him, raising funds for Maggie’s whose services we both appreciated during that difficult time.”

Participants will receive a free cycling jersey and can join a dedicated Maggie’s Virtual Gran Fondo Facebook group as well as tracking rides on Strava and joining the Strava group.

Trophies are available for the top fundraiser, the oldest or youngest cyclists, those that have the best finish line photo or most outlandish cycling outfit.

Find out more, register, and see the list of trophies available online.

The money raised will help Maggie’s Oldham provide support, help and information for those living with cancer, and their families and friends.

Maggie’s has more than 25 years of experience in centres across the UK and their professional staff include psychologists, cancer support specialists and benefits advisors, funded by voluntary donations.

To find out more about Maggie’s Oldham visit the centre at The Sir Norman Stoller Building, Royal Oldham Hospital, Rochdale Rd, OL1 2JH or call 0161 989 0550 or visit their website: maggies.org

