Join Team Maggie’s for Great Manchester Run to support people with cancer

MAGGIE’S Oldham is looking for runners to take part in the Great Manchester Run on Sunday, September 26 and help support people with cancer.

Participants in the iconic event will experience an electric atmosphere while taking in some of the city’s famous landmarks and sights, either in a 10k run or half marathon.

Anyone taking part to support Maggie’s – a cancer support centre based at the Royal Oldham Hospital – will receive a Maggie’s running vest and/or t-shirt, as well as being roared on by the team.

Over the last 18 months, the charity has supported thousands of people with cancer and their families who have been impacted negatively by coronavirus.

Suzanne Bland, Cancer Support Specialist at Maggie’s Oldham, said: “We’ve worked tirelessly to continue to provide many hours of support over the phone and on Zoom, as well as online courses and workshops.

“More recently we’ve also been able to provide face to face support safely in the centre.

“People with cancer have been some of the hardest hit by coronavirus, so our unique programme of support is now more important than ever.

“We’d love for you to able to join Team Maggie’s at the Great Manchester Run so we can be here for more people with cancer.”

Every Maggie’s centre follows the ideas about cancer care originally laid out by Maggie Keswick Jencks, who lived with advanced cancer for two years and was determined she should not “lose the joy of living in the fear of dying”.

In order to live more positively with cancer, Maggie believed people needed information, stress-reducing strategies, psychological support, and the opportunity to meet other people in similar circumstances in a relaxed and beautiful setting.

All Maggie’s s centres are individually designed by leading architects to feel like a home and all have a big kitchen table at their heart.

Built in the grounds of Oldham Hospital, Maggie’s Oldham is a warm and welcoming place, with qualified professionals on hand to offer an evidence-based core programme of support that has been shown to improve physical and emotional wellbeing.

Maggie’s Oldham relies on voluntary donations to develop its unique, high quality programme of support.

To find out more, visit the Centre at Sir Norman Stoller Building, Royal Oldham Hospital, Rochdale Road, OL1 2JH, or call 0161 989 0550 or visit maggies.org

To register your interest in taking part in the Great Manchester Run for Maggies, or for more information, call Tom on 07843 502 832 or email oldhamfundraising@maggies.org

You can also visit the Great Manchester Run website at: https://www.greatrun.org/events/great-manchester-run/

