Join Walk For Maggie’s this September to help people living with cancer

CANCER charity Maggie’s is inviting the public to join them to see Oldham in a whole new light while raising vital funds to help people living with cancer.

Their Walk For Maggie’s on Friday, September 24 is a five-mile night walk through the heart of Oldham, featuring entertainment, food and drink along the way and culminating in a celebration.

Those taking part will raise crucial funds to help Maggie’s provide free practical, emotional and psychological support for people living with cancer.

Having lost her dad to cancer and her mum and sister being diagnosed in the last five years, Elaine Yates had the worst news imaginable when she was given a diagnosis of breast cancer for the second time in December 2020.

She is stepping out on the Walk for Maggie’s to give back to the centre that has helped her.

“Since January 2021 I have had surgery and 12 weekly chemotherapy sessions which I can only describe as gruelling and tough,” she said.

“I lost all my hair and put on a huge amount of weight through steroids. I am now on tablet chemotherapy until at least October.

“Thankfully I am now onto the next chapter which is moving forward. I cannot wait to go back to work.

“Thanks to everyone single person that has been there for me. The amount of messages of support I have had has been amazing.

“Many people we all know have been affected by cancer and to raise money for a centre that can help people is the least I can do.

“My amazing best friends are doing this walk with me (thanks ladies) and it would mean the world to us if you were able to donate even a small amount.”

Joining walkers on the night will be Brazilian drumming band Juba do Leão, ukulele band the Barnhowlers and Rochdale based Phoenix Brass.

Trish Morgan, Maggie’s Oldham Centre Head, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming people to take part in our Walk For Maggie’s event.

“It will be a real highlight of the year with a fantastic warm, friendly and fun atmosphere, but more importantly as we rely almost entirely on voluntary donations the funds raised will hugely help us to support people living with cancer.”

Entry closes on Tuesday, September 21 but you can still sign up now at www.maggies.org/oldhamwalk

Maggie’s is a charity providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK and online.

Visit their Oldham branch in the grounds of The Royal Oldham Hospital at The Sir Norman Stoller Building, Royal Oldham Hospital, OL1 2JH.

You can also visit their website www.maggies.org/oldham or email get in touch on oldham@maggies.org

