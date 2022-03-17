Jubilee joy for Oldham – apply now!

PEOPLE across Oldham can now apply for grants of £250 to hold their own street parties for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

A host of events are already organised across the borough during the extended Bank Holiday weekend from June 2-5, to mark the Queen’s historic 70-year reign.

And now residents can also now apply for a community street party grant to support celebrations in their own neighbourhoods. A total of 70 grants are available – one for each year of the Queen’s reign – with £250 available for each party to be spent on food and drink, decorations and entertainment.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “Street parties are a fantastic opportunity to bring our communities together to celebrate historic national moments – and what could be a greater event to mark than the Platinum Jubilee.

“The Queen is an inspirational figure, who has led this country with dignity and grace for several decades, so I hope everyone can join in on this once-in-a-lifetime occasion and celebrate the reign of Her Majesty and the incredible service she has given to us all.

“I look forward to seeing communities across Oldham coming together, having fun, meeting new people and celebrating this incredible milestone in style.”

Residents and community groups have until Monday, April 11 to apply for funding, and they can do so by visiting www.oldham.gov.uk/streetparties.

Applicants will be informed by Monday, April 25 on whether they’ve been awarded funding. Anyone who is unsuccessful can still host their own events and will be contacted by the planning team.

In addition to this, residents can also enjoy a host of other celebrations during the four-day Bank Holiday, including a light procession; a two-day family-friendly festival with street theatre, live music, dance, art, and activities including arts and crafts, and big screens showing the national Jubilee Pageant in London.

There will also be numerous ways for schools and communities to get involved in events throughout the Jubilee weekend; such as taking part in the Jubilee Beacon parade; joining in with family-friendly workshops; and even helping to create the UK’s longest length of Jubilee bunting.

Our galleries and libraries will also be hosting other activities, including the chance to watch our beacon, commissioned by a local artist, be lit in synchronicity with beacons across the UK and Commonwealth.

