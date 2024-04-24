June car boot sale to raise funds for Greenfield Primary

A TABLE top and car boot sale will take place at Greenfield Primary to raise funds for the school.

It will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 10am to 2pm in the school hall and car park.

Anyone who wants to sell must pre-book by contacting Tina on WhatsApp or message 07428 737 317 to reserve a spot.

Available on a first come first served basis, it’s £15 per table top or car boot. People should bring their own table, at a maximum of 6ft long.

People are advised that outside pitches will not be undercover.

On the day, admission will be £1 for adults and children under the age of 10 are free. There will also be refreshments on sale.

The event has been organised by the Greenfield Primary PTA, which is run by parents of children at the school on Shaw Street.

