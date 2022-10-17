Just capital – June and Jake finally achieve London calling

GOOD things supposedly come to those who wait and in the case of great grandmother June Allingan that is certainly true.

June and grandson Jake Allingan were due to complete the 2020 London Marathon together until the event in April of that year was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

They did take part in a virtual version of the classic 26.2 miles distance six months later.

But it wasn’t until the 2022 edition of the great race their wish to participate together in person was granted.

So, earlier this month June, 79, from Moorside and 26-year-old Jake lined up, albeit on different start lines, among 40,000 others, to run the iconic course.

Both duly finished, with Jake clocking just over four hours in his first attempt at the capital event and June, a member of Royton Road Runners, taking six hours 13 minutes for her fifth London Marathon.

Their efforts raised around £4,600 for separate charities with June collecting £1,600 for Maggies cancer centre and Jake realising the rest for mental health charity Mind.

“I am so proud to have done the race with Jake at last,” said June, who will be 80 next June.

“We originally spoke about it when he was 18.

“Weather wise, the day turned out better than expected and everything went according to plan,” added June, who has four grand-daughters and two great-grand kids.

“Jake put his name down for the ballot for next year’s race but for me, this might have been my last marathon though you never say never.

“Just in case, I wanted to make the most of it. So, I kept stopping along the route to take photos of the landmarks.

“It’s not something I had done before but I will always remember it especially as Jake and other family members were at the finish line to see me.”

• The Saddleworth Independent’s sports editor Tony Bugby completed the London Marathon for a 28th time, clocking a time of 6hrs and 19sec.

He pointed out that weekend’s rail strike was more of a challenge than the 26.2miles as the four-hour drive home immediately after the race was equally gruelling.

