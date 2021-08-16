Just champion Greg’s community work recognised by store giants

A TESCO Greenfield staff member has been recognised by the company in his role as community champion.

Greg Barratt has worked at the Chew Valley Road store since it opened in December 2010.

Working alongside community groups, schools and organisations, he has become a familiar face throughout Saddleworth.

Now, as part of the recent launch of Tesco’s ‘Buy One to Help a Child’ campaign, Greg and two other community champions, Suzanne Done (Prestwich) and Kieran Jones (Baguley, Wythenshawe) have been honoured for their roles supporting children and young people.

He has also worked alongside Street Scene Greenfield and Canal & River Trust, improving the environment through the renovation of the Huddersfield Narrow Canal towpath and taking time out to also remove debris from the River Tame.

“Colleagues at the Greenfield store appreciate how tightknit the local community is, so we always endeavour to support local initiatives where possible,” said Greg.

“I’m really proud of the work of the ‘Good Egg’ award scheme we’ve rolled out at schools across the area.

“It started off as a reward for generous and caring pupils at Knowsley Junior School.

“But it has since taken off and we are now able to donate treats to kids across Greenfield, rewarding for their time volunteering and caring for their fellow classmates.”

On his towpath work Greg added: “After years of hard work resurfacing, adding fencing we have managed to create a positive environment.

“It’s gone from been a foot deep in mud, inaccessible for prams and mobility scooters, to an inviting route lined with planters filled with strawberries and mint.”

