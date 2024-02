HELP to keep litter and rubbish off the streets of Greenfield by taking part in a litter pick on Saturday, March 2.

The event, held regularly by Street Scene Greenfield Group, invites locals to spare a couple of hours to come along and help out. Children under 16 are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult.

The meeting point is The Satellite Centre, Wellington Road, Greenfield, OL3 7AL at 10am.

All equipment will be supplied and refreshments will be provided afterwards.

