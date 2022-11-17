Kevin Sinfield closes in on Ultra fundraising target

KEVIN Sinfield is about £100,000 away from his fundraising target for his Ultra 7 in 7 as he goes through his fifth day.

The rugby league legend, who hails from Grasscroft in Saddleworth, has passed the £670,000 mark, with iuft Aid.

The 41-year-old hopes to raise £777,777 as he runs all the way from Edinburgh’s Murrayfield stadium to Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

He plans to enter the venue at half time of the men’s Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa on Saturday (November 19).

And as he makes his way through North Yorkshire, running to York Minster, the reaction of people in areas he ran through on day four really hit home.

Sinfield said: “We came through some really tough working class areas and it resonated with all of us, especially with what’s going on at the minute with the cost of living increasing.

“But the amount of people who came out with £5, £10 or £20 was unbelievable. People are doing it tough but the generosity and kindness has been incredible.

“There were still people coming out of their houses. They understand what we’re trying to do and people want to help.”

Sinfield was greeted by dozens of people as fay four ended in Stokesley, near Middlesbrough, and he told them his motivation.

He said: “This has been by far the biggest group, the biggest gathering we’ve had. We can’t thank you enough.

“We’ve loved it so far. It’s tough, we’re all a bit bettered and bruised but when we see a response like this, with so many brilliant people and smiling faces, it makes it all worthwhile.

“You all understand and get what we’re trying to do. When we set out, we were trying to connect three brothers – Doddie Weir, Rob Burrow and Stephen Darby.

“The reason why we’re doing ultras is because it had to be bigger than the last two and to make a difference.

“To raise awareness and get people to understand what this disease is doing to families across the UK and around the world.

“We’ve got to try and change it. If people just do a little bit for the person standing next to them, we’ll be in a far better place to live in.”

