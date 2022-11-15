Kevin Sinfield Crams in famous faces on Ultra 7 in 7

KEVIN Sinfield is off and running on day three of his Ultra 7 in 7 and is receiving some celebrity backing.

For he was joined by Olympic silver medal winner and one of the voices of athletics coverage, Steve Cram, as he winds his way through the north east of England.

And he will be linking up with the rugby league legend again as he runs part of his route from Otterburn, Northumberland, to Durham County Cricket Club’s ground in Chester-le-Street.

Triple jump world record holder Jonathan Edwards will also meet him while ‘Geordie royalty’ in Sir Brendan Foster will be a Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

Kevin, who lives in Grasscroft, has already raised more than £380,000, including Gift Aid, for motor neurone disease charities as he runs from Murrayfield in Edinburgh to Old Trafford.

And it is a case of so far, so good.

He said: “Backing up, you’re not quite sure what’s going to come our way, especially weather wise but there are no complaints at all.

“It was brilliant to have Steve Cram for the last section yesterday. He’s a legend of running and a hero of mine. For him to support shows the awareness that what we’re doing is generating.

“I’m used to running in Saddleworth, so I don’t mind a hill actually! I keep getting told it’s all downhill from Murrayfield to Old Trafford but I’m not quite sure as Oldham’s in the middle.”

He also received the backing of Cram, who said: “I’m in awe of him. It’s an incredible challenge to set yourself but it’s Kev, so we all know he’s going to do it.

“I’ve absolutely no doubt he’ll get to the end.”

Kevin is running his Ultra 7 in 7 in honour of friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, who is living with MND, as well as other charities.

And on his route today, he will visit Kingston Park, where rugby union great Doddie Weir – who is also living with the condition – was a Premiership winner.

*YOU can donate to Kevin Sinfiel’ds Ultra 7 in 7 by visiting https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield-ultra-7-in-7-challenge

