Kevin Sinfield crosses border on Ultra 7 in 7 challenge

SADDLEWORTH’S own Kevin Sinfield has completed one country as his Ultra 7 in 7 challenge goes on.

For he has crossed the border into England as he runs seven ultra marathons in as many days.

The Grasscroft native has already raised more than £320,000 as he travels from Murrayfield in Edinburgh to Old Trafford.

An eventual target of £777,777 in aid of motor neurone disease charities looks certain to be beaten by the time he reaches the home of Manchester United at half time of Saturday’s Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa.

Sinfield – running in the name of fellow Leeds Rhinos rugby league legend Rob Burrow, who is icing with MND – set off from Edinburgh and reached Melrose rugby union club – which are both linked to Scotland great Doddie Weir, who is also living with the condition – on his first leg on Sunday, November 13.

He crossed the border today (Monday, November 14) with drivers beeping their backing to him as he heads to Otterburn Castle in Northumberland.

And at the moment, he feels good as he said: “Everything’s gone to plan. The people we’ve seen along the way have been awesome.

“The temptation was to set off too quickly and I think we were disciplined enough to hold that back – I actually fuelled better than I thought I would on day one too.

“We were also really lucky with the weather. We were expecting hailstone and snow, everything to be thrown at us!

“Having Doddie there for the start was awesome, it meant so much to all of us and the support he’s given Rob has been awesome.”

Sinfield will pass through Saddleworth on the final leg of his challenge, going through Denshaw and over Grains Bar.

*YOU Can donate to Kevin Sinfield’s Ultra 7 in 7 by visiting https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield-ultra-7-in-7-challenge

