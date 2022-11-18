Kevin Sinfield is ‘homeward’ bound on Ultra challenge

KEVIN Sinfield is going ‘home’ as his Ultra 7 in 7 challenge turns towards its final destination.

The rugby league legend has, when Gift Aid is added, raised more than £840,000 for motor neurone disease charities as he runs all the way from Murrayfield in Edinburgh to Manchester United’s Old Trafford ground.

Day six sees an emotional tie as his route takes him from York to Bradford but he will pass Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium, where he is so highly revered.

And he will meet the friend and former team-mate he is doing his challenge in the name of, Rob Burrow.

Sinfield will end stage six at Bradford City’s Valley Parade ground, where he will meet former player Stephen Darby, who is also living with MND.

That will see him mark three of the pillars of the MND community after starting at the place where Doddie Weir starred for Scotland’s rugby union team.

And the public reaction is overwhelming, with more people turning out to wish Sinfield well than for King Charles III!

Sinfield’s challenges, which have raised a total of almost £6 million for charities and awareness of the condition, have made an impact on many living with it.

Ian Flatt said as the 41-year-old stopped in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire: “it means the world, that hope for the community.

“It feels like this movement’s been galvanised and championed. It’s just lifted the mood for the whole MND community.

“Also the whole country, Kev touches everybody with the story of him and Rob and the way they’re so dignified and the humility they bring lifts everybody.”

Sinfield’s final leg tomorrow (Saturday, November 19) takes him through his home area as he will pass through Denshaw and over Grains Bar on his way to Old Trafford, where he will arrive during half time of the men’s Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa.

And so far, more than 34,000 people have signed an online petition calling for him to receive a knighthood.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

