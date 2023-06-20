Kind-hearted young footballer shows sportsmanship after cup double delight

A TALENTED young footballer might have won two league cups in two days but he still had time for a caring act of humbleness and sportsmanship.

Jack Mann captained Springhead Dynamites U11s to an East Manchester Junior League cup win, after finishing the season undefeated, before helping Uppermill U12s, a year above his age, to win the EMJL cup final too.

Celebrations followed but Jack, from Greenfield, was found with his arm around a player from the opposite team comforting and consoling him.

The picture of the caring act was shared on social media, attracting hundreds of likes/loves from grassroots teams all over the North West.

Jack’s proud father commented: “I could not be prouder of Jack. He is a credit to himself and his team. Kindness goes a long way in life, everyone should be a little kinder.

“Two league cup wins in two days is fantastic but the humbleness is the main story and showing what grassroots football is all about.”

Lee McAllister, chairman of Springhead Football Club, added: “The picture speaks a thousand words. As a club we are proud of the class and compassion for an opponent shown in a real showing of sportsmanship.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

