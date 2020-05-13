Kobe Café reopens in Uppermill for takeaways in try-ing times for rugby brothers

THE lockdown has proved a try-ing time for rugby playing brothers George and Joe Ford.

Not only have their rugby careers been put on hold, but also their new business venture in Uppermill had to be mothballed.

Kobe Coffee, which opened on the village high street last year, was forced to shut in the last week of March due to the Government restrictions.

However, after weeks of inactivity, Kobe Coffee is back open from 10am-3pm on Wednesday-Sunday for takeaways.

It has been a case of adapting and a huge side window has been transformed into a serving hatch.

There is a full drinks menu, a cake selection, and bacon and sausage oven bottom muffins. Please call 01457761861 to order ahead, card payments only.

The brothers’ father Mike, the Leicester Tigers’ attack coach and owner of the building, said: “When we went to set things up, we had half a dozen people wanting to buy a coffee.

“There are a lot of walkers who pass, and we will be serving coffee as well as things like egg and bacon sandwiches.”

Mike added the shutdown came at a bad time for the business as it coincided with a spell of glorious weather which is great for hospitality businesses in the village.

Kobe Coffee had already become a popular attraction on the high street with the back recently opened to increase seating by one third.

Mike was full of praise for the support the fledgling business has received, saying: “The Government has been brilliant.

“Staff have been furloughed so they have been looked after and we have had a business grant while there is an interest free loan if needed.

“The fact George and Joe’s dad is the landlord also makes it easier.”

