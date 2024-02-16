Late-night arts festival to showcase Oldham in a new light

A SPECTACULAR late-night arts festival will be lighting up the Oldham skyline once again.

Illuminate will see Oldham town centre and Northern Roots transform into a canvas of colour and light over the weekend of February 24 and 25.

With ‘Colour in Nature’ this year’s theme, the annual illuminated parade from the Oldham Civic Centre to the Old Town Hall will kickstart the fun from 6pm on Saturday, February 24.

This will feature hundreds of community-made lanterns, galloping horses, a giant illuminated octopus and flying birds.

Groups from across Oldham and illuminated puppets, dancers and drummers from Mossley-based Global Grooves will also be playing their part in creating a joyous explosion of colour, music and creativity.

Jubacana Oldham’s Youth Percussion Brand will also be bringing some groovy tunes to the parade.

There will be 10 light artworks at various locations across the town centre which visitors will be able to explore from 6pm to 9pm by grabbing a brochure and following the trail.

Installations and performances have been created for the festival by local artists and performers, which include special performances of Oldham Theatre Workshop’s candlelight showcase of STRIKE at Oldham Parish Church – their new musical about the Victorian matchstick girls.

Oldham Play Action Group will be creating light-up crafts with visitors at Gallery Oldham and Greater Manchester-based light artists Axolotyl will bring their new artwork Polyrhythms to the high street.

Activities continue at Northern Roots, on Kings Road, on Sunday, February 25, from 5.30pm to 8pm with ‘By the Light of the Moon’.

The free family event will celebrate the magical world of moths, with a chance to meet the moonlight pollinators in the magical forest, help the moths carry out their nocturnal work and join the Moonlight Moth Ball.

The return of the events – funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – has been welcomed by the leader of Oldham Council.

“The festival has become a highlight on our ever-growing cultural calendar, and I’m so pleased it’s so well received by residents and visitors,” said Councillor Arooj Shah.

“This year promises to be even more enchanting for families and individuals of all ages. Plus, those who haven’t yet seen the space at Northern Roots can experience it for the first time.

“I encourage everyone to get their friends and family together for what is certain to be a magical weekend of light, celebrating art and community.”

Visit www.oldham.gov.uk/illuminate for more information.

