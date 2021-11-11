Law firm goes green and helps clients put down roots

A GREENFIELD homeowner was the first to benefit from an Oldham law firm’s pledge to help the environment.

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers have launched a ‘Planting Roots for the Future Campaign’ which means for every house purchase they complete, the firm will deliver a tree to the homeowner.

If they do not want a tree or have no room in their garden, then the firm will plant one in designated open countryside, in parks and at schools.

The first tree in the scheme was given to Andrew Shepherd, who moved into a new property in Greenfield recently. An oak tree was delivered for his back garden.

The planting roots campaign is the brainchild of Victoria Marshall, Head of Conveyancing at Pearson, who wanted to help the firm reduce their environmental impact and do something special for clients at the same time.

“I just thought of all my clients putting down roots when they move into a new home and wanted to do something to recognise that monumental moment – and saving the planet is a bonus!” she said.

Andrew said: “It was lovely to get this moving in surprise from Pearson Solicitors and I’m impressed that they are taking time to consider environmental issues.

“Victoria and the team were great with my house move as you would expect from a good firm of solicitors – what I did not expect was the added bonus of a green gift.

“I am looking forward to some green shoots next summer, perhaps a nesting box as it get bigger and relaxing with a book and a glass of wine under the branches as it gets bigger.”

A local supplier is being used and the trees being delivered are Rowan, Apple, Birch, Field Maple, Oak and Hornbeam.

They are all British native trees grown from seed with a mix of sizes so different sizes of garden can be accommodated.

Oldham has declared Climate Emergency and as part of that a commitment has been made to increase tree cover from 11.9 per cent to 15 per cent in a generation, which could mean planting up to 100,000 new trees.

Pearson’s initiative will help to target private gardens that are an important and underused resource for tree planting.

“Being out and about in woodlands is so good for us all, and as a mum I know how lovely it is to be out walking in nature with my family,” added Victoria.

“Just having a tree in the garden attracts wildlife and improves our mental and physical health.

“It’s important we don’t take nature for granted and the Pearson campaign creates a legacy for future generations”

Planting a tree contributes to reducing emissions in the local area as one tree could remove one tonne of CO2 from the air over its lifetime.

Pearson’s other commitments to the environment include using low energy saving light bulbs wherever possible, having a drive to go paperless, and old office furniture is donated to shelters and other charity organisations.

