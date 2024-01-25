Law firm’s warning to drivers in wintry weather

AN award-winning Oldham law firm is warning motorists about running the risk of being fined when driving in wintry weather.

The early weeks of 2024 have seen snow, ice, heavy rain and strong winds sweep across the country at various points.

Of course, Saddleworth can be exposed to the elements on higher ground when temperatures drop and the cold snap sets in.

But many motorists are unaware that frost and ice on their car windows, as well as limited vision caused by snow, is actually against the law.

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers provides both legal and financial expertise to private and commercial clients, with three sites in Oldham, Hollinwood and Failsworth.

Lisa Anderson, a legal adviser at Pearson, insists that it pays to be aware when winter storms are hitting and setting off without clearing your windscreen is breaking the law, as limited vision can put other drivers and pedestrians at risk.

A pedestrian who is injured when hit by a vehicle whose driver has restricted vision can claim compensation.

As well as seeking to recover the maximum amount for clients injured on roads and pavements, Pearson’s personal injury solicitors also try to assist with appropriate rehabilitation and any care and help needed.

Demisting a vehicle is essential for safety reasons and failure to do so can lead to fines or penalties for several reasons.

“Section 229 of the Highway Code confirms that before you set off, you must have clear visibility so it’s essential to clear all snow and ice from your windows,” Lisa advises.

“It must also be a priority to make sure your lights are clean and your number plate is visible. Condensation that accumulates inside the vehicle can also obscure your vision and so must also be cleared.

“Any snow on the roof of your car that might fall off into the path of others could lead to a fixed penalty fine and three penalty points on your licence.

“It is essentially common sense but all too often people set off with obscured vision and may not notice pedestrians and other road users, often resulting in accidents and personal injury claims.”

Pearson’s team has put together a list of reasons why it is absolutely essential to clear your vehicle’s windows in any weather.

Visibility: Demisting ensures clear visibility through all windows of your vehicle. Fogged or misted windows can significantly impair your ability to see the road, other vehicles, pedestrians and potential hazards, increasing the risk of accidents.

Legal requirements: Many traffic regulations and road safety laws require drivers to maintain clear visibility while operating a vehicle. Failing to demist your car could be considered a violation of these laws, resulting in fines or penalties.

Safety of yourself and others: Clear visibility is crucial for the safety of both the driver and other road users. If you can’t see properly due to misted windows, you may not be able to react in a timely manner to changing road conditions, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Pearson also advises motorists not to leave vehicles unattended when de-icing them, as it not only is a target for thieves but is against the law too as engine idling on a public road is illegal under the Road Traffic Act. Insurance companies may also not cover an unattended vehicle left running if a vehicle is stolen.

Anyone seeking advice on any issues involving snow and ice, slips and trips can call Pearson’s team on 0161 785 3500 or email enquiries@pearsonlegal.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

