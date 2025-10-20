Legendary former Saddleworth Councillor officially becomes Alderman of Oldham

GREENFIELD is now home to Oldham’s latest Alderman after John Hudson was officially handed the title.

Family and friends from the village and neighbouring Uppermill attended a private ceremony on Wednesday, October 15 as his honour was confirmed.

Borough councillors Pam Byrne and Max Woodvine were also on hand to see Mr Hudson officially bestowed with the title for ‘eminent service to the council.’

After beginning his political career in 1971, when he stood as a Labour councillor, Mr Hudson took a six-year break and joined the Conservative Party.

He was elected in 1977 as a Saddleworth Parish councillor – a position he has held ever since. He has been chairman a record four times, raising £59,500 for charities.

In 2017, the upstairs ballroom at the Civic Hall in Uppermill was officially named ‘The Hudson Suite’ and an engraved plaque was installed to mark 40 years of continuous service.

Mr Hudson was first elected to serve as a borough councillor in the former Saddleworth East ward from 2002 to 2006 and after serving as a Chadderton Central ward member, he returned to Saddleworth South in 2012.

He was Mayor of Oldham in the municipal year 2013-14 and was awarded an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours list for charitable and political service – an honour he admitted he plans to have engraved on his headstone!

Mr Hudson retired from Saddleworth Parish Council in 2023, following the death of wife Kathleen two years earlier.

At his ceremony, he signed the Roll of Honorary Aldermen and was presented with a scroll and medallion by Mayor of Oldham, Cllr Eddie Moores, who was with his Mayoress wife, Kath.

And Cllr Woodvine said: “It remains a huge honour to have been the heir to Hudson in Saddleworth South ward.

“For many decades he campaigned, supported, and fundraised for the Conservative Party (often single-handedly) and was a dedicated public servant.

He also held many public offices – Saddleworth Parish Councillor, Chairman of the Parish Council (four times), elected member of Oldham Council, Leader of the Conservative Group, Mayor of Oldham and finally Honorary Alderman of Oldham Metropolitan Borough!

“John was overwhelmed and was beaming with pride.”