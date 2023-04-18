Legendary Saddleworth magician dies aged 91

A LEGENDARY magician who entertained crowds around the world and shared a stage with some of the biggest names in showbusiness has died aged 91.

Jack Highton wowed under the stage name Jack Steel and performed across the globe.

However, he passed away on April 5 at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Royton, although daughter Lynda Jankowski told Saddleworth Independent: “He used to say, ‘I’ve had a good innings!’”

Born in Delph in 1931. At the age of seven, Jack saw his first magician performing at Delph Methodist Church.

His life was changed when he discovered a magic tricks department in the basement of John Lewis in Manchester and by the age of 18 he was performing card tricks for Sunday schools and birthday parties.

He was called up for national service at the age of 21 and on the first night in barracks he hypnotised one of his fellow conscripts and had him running round the parade ground.

After active service, Jack returned home to marry Irene and set up as a self-employed painter and decorator but by now was entertaining in working men’s clubs across the UK.

After being spotted by an agent, he began to perform in nightclubs and then theatre venues and stages across Europe and the Middle East.

He shared a stage in Iceland with Stromboli, the fire eater, and elsewhere with the likes of Les Dawson and Matt Monro – “both lovely men” – Bob Monkhouse, Little and Large, Iris Williams, Tom O’Connor, and Cleo Laine.

One of Jack’s tricks was setting fire to someone’s £10 note in a frying pan and tipping the ash on stage.

Then he opened an envelope, inside of which there was a potato, which he cut in half and there was the £10 note.

Unfortunately, he was followed on stage by Norman Wisdom in a white coat who did a somersault and ended up covered in ash!

Jack became a professional pickpocket. His act even prompted the police to use him in demonstration shows in shopping centres across the country to warn people to be safe.

He performed once at Strangeways Prison in front of several hundred prisoners.

Jack was a life member of The British Ring of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, a life member of Equity and a life member of the Manchester Magi.

Even after he retired, he still did some charity performances in Saddleworth.

Jack’s funeral will be held at Oldham Crematorium in Hollinwood on Friday, April 28 at 11.30am.

