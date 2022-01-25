Lend a hand – Brownies unit faces closure without new leaders

THE BROWNIES pack based in Uppermill is urgently in need of a good turn.

The unit, which meets weekly on Wednesdays during term time at the Methodist Hall, boasts a full pack of 24 youngsters.

But the relocation of one leader later this month and the retirement of a second at Easter after 50 years of service, has put the group’s future in doubt.



Now, Sheila Meynell, known to girls and parents as Ozzie, has issued a recruitment rallying call for potential new leaders.

She said: “The training for running a unit usually takes about a year but can be done quicker.

“Girlguiding has a full training programme with first aid and safeguarding. It is easy to administer as it is fully laid out and leaders can choose which bits to do and when.

“They can also add their own bits to the programme. We often play games and where possible go outside with the girls.”

Once qualified leaders can take their Brownies on a Pack holiday.

Girlguiding is the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK, with over 500,000 members, running Rainbows (5-7 years), Brownies (7-10 years), Guides (10-14 years) and Rangers (14-18 years).

For more information on how to volunteer email: meynellsheila@tiscali.co.uk

