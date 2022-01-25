Let’s get quizzy! Fundraising event to help raise funds for Greenfield school

FANCY testing your general knowledge while also raising money for a local school?

Greenfield Primary PTA is hosting a quiz night on Saturday, February 5, but beware this one’s for the adults only!

Starting at 7.30pm, teams of up to six can come on down to the Satellite Centre on Wellington Road to enjoy the quiz and a pie supper.

Tickets cost £10 each and can be bought online https://tinyurl.com/485zvps4 or at the school main entrance from January 24 onwards. All proceeds go to Greenfield Primary School.

Please note, mask wearing is mandatory if you are not eating or drinking.

