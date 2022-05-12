Let’s get this party started Council grants finally confirmed after delay and apology

PATRIOTIC locals are set to turn Saddleworth red, white and blue for a Royal appointment next month.

It promises to be the same across the borough as demand to host street parties to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee took Oldham Council by surprise.

The local authority has offered grants of £250 to residents and community groups keen to mark Her Majesty’s historic 70-year reign with street celebrations on the weekend of June 2-5.

A total of 70 grants were available to be spent on food, drink, decorations and entertainment – one for every year of the reign. However, a two-week delay in confirming successful applications led to some local fears they had been rejected.

But after the local authority confirmed there will be 230 street celebrations and apologising “for any inconvenience caused” planning can now start in earnest after confirmation started to filter through.

Writing to one successful Saddleworth street party organiser OMBC said: “We would like to thank you for your patience.

“We were delighted to receive so many applications for street parties and have been working hard behind the scenes to secure extra funding so more than the originally planned 70 street parties can go ahead. “We’re now happy to announce we will be working with Action Together to fund more than 230 street parties for the Jubilee weekend.”

The Queen, who turned 96 in April, celebrated the 70th anniversary of her accession on February 6, 2022.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend will take place around the UK on June 2-5.

Floral arrangements

IN celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, George Street Chapel is hosting a floral arrangement workshop in partnership with Occasions florist.

All are welcome to attend the professionally-led session to make your own Jubilee party royal masterpiece.

The session will be held on Wednesday, June 1 from 12.30pm to 6pm at George Street Chapel, George Street, Oldham. Call 0161 622 9264 to book your place.

£22 per person, includes all flowers and materials as well as refreshments. All profits raised support Age UK Oldham’s local services.

Jubilee picnic

BRING your own picnic and join friends and neighbours to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen on Saturday, June 4. The Scouthead and Austerlands Jubilee Picnic is being held at Dawson’s Field on Huddersfield Road in Scouthead from 4pm to 8pm.

For more details, see the Facebook page: https://tinyurl.com/2p9xrayf

Bring and Share

JOIN in a Jubilee Celebration at Friezland Church Hall on Sunday, June 5 to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The Bring and Share lunch runs from 12noon-4pm.

All are welcome to bring food and drink to share and celebrate this special occasion with the community.

Treasure hunt

ALL are welcome to take part in the Dobcross Village Community Treasure Hunt at Dobcross Band Club on Sunday, June 5 in honour of The Queen.

From 2pm onwards you can follow the clues to try to win one of the three treasure chests filled with goodies.



On your return to the band club, there will be a barbecue (small charge) or bring a picnic.

Activities also available will include designing and making a crown, music from 5pm onwards courtesy of Jester Big Jim and a young talented Court Musician called Matthew Gallagher.

Entry for the Treasure hunt is £5 per family.

Tickets available from Penny 07985 985 605 or Jenny 01457 870723.

