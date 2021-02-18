Let’s talk rubbish-have your say on waste and recycling in Oldham

HAVE you got questions about waste and recycling in Oldham? If so, Recycle for Greater Manchester (R4GM) wants to hear them.

R4GM is holding a Facebook Live question and answer for residents across the borough on Thursday, February 25 from 12.30pm to 1pm.

So, if you’re not sure about what goes in which bin, want to know if can you recycle yoghurt pots or just want to know about how you can stop wasting leftover food then now is your chance.

R4GM staff will be on hand to answer your questions To take part log on to https://fb.me/e/45Qey9lvV

