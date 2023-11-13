Liberal Democrats tighten grip on Saddleworth Parish Council with by-election victory

SADDLEWORTH Parish Council now has more of an amber tinge following Lynne Thompson’s by-election victory.

In what was described as a ‘great result,’ the Liberal Democrat won the seat in the Diggle and Dobcross ward on Thursday, November 9.

That means some 14 of the authority’s councillors now represent the party, up from 13 after the elections earlier this year.

Lynne received 265 votes on the day, some 155 more than her nearest challenger, Oldham borough Conservative Councillor Max Woodvine.

Hannah Roberts, standing for Labour, came third after receiving 121 votes.

Lynne, who narrowly missed out in the poll earlier this year, described herself as, ‘a committed local campaigner in Saddleworth North, supporting borough and parish colleagues, since standing down from Oldham Council to put family first for a time.’

On her list of priorities are the environment – both cleanliness and defending our green space from over development, boosting local NHS treatment in a full-service health centre, road safety – especially curbing speeding, defending Saddleworth traditions like the band contests and remembrance ceremonies and local policing in a Saddleworth police station.

Her candidacy was backed by borough councillor Garth Harkness, who said: “Lynne is the obvious person for the job.

“She is an experienced councillor, committed to improving our local area and a constant reporter of potholes, faulty street lights and such.”

