Libraries ready to open doors, but not all of them

LIBRARIES across Saddleworth and Oldham are opening their doors once more following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Oldham Council is reopening libraries in Uppermill, Chadderton and Royton, in addition to the ones already open in Lees, Delph, Oldham, Failsworth and Crompton.

The opening times will be 10am-5pm for bookable PC sessions and browsing.

A spokesperson for Oldham Council said some library sites – including Greenfield – remain closed because staff are still supporting a number of areas of the borough’s Covid response, for example the PPE hub, registrars and the upcoming local elections.

They hope the next step (earliest May 17) will mean the service’s staff capacity will allow for further recovery of the service, opening of additional sites and extended opening hours.

You can still renew your books and access a range of digital services online:

www.oldham.gov.uk/libraries or book a computer in advance of a visit by calling

0161 770 8000.

