Life-saving device is welcome addition at K&M Global

A LIFE-SAVING device is the latest addition to the pieces and parts available at Dobcross-based K&M Global.

A defibrillator has been installed at the family-run automotive company, based at Wall Hill Mill, in case it should ever be needed by staff, customers or passers-by.

Five members of staff have been specially trained by St John Ambulance in Automated external defibrillation so they can use the vital equipment.

Rick Suthers, K&M Global’s Sales Director, explained: “In September last year we launched our trade counter, alongside our established export division, to supply truck and van parts to the UK.

“Customers are coming to us from all over now that people are travelling again after the pandemic. They are visiting from around the world as well as locally.

“As we continue to grow our staff levels are increasing and also there are many walkers who use the bridal path nearby every day and we have development plans for the site that will increase those numbers.

“A lot more people seem to be having heart and chest problems after Covid so we thought it would be socially responsible to get a defibrillator in place in case we ever need it.”

Staff receiving training

K&M Global, headed by Steven Dronsfield, was launched in 2017 and trades with all makes, models and high volumes of vehicles and parts.

They also offer professional container and trailer loading, worldwide shipping, and competitive prices.

For more information visit the company website at www.kmgloballtd.com

