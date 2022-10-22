Life’s not a gas in Greenfield but workers say ‘sorry’ with surprise raffle

ENGINEERS working on a major infrastructure upgrade in Greenfield organised a raffle by way of an apology for the disruption caused to frustrated residents and businesses.

The recipient of a hamper of goodies sourced from near-by shop keepers was Michael Clayton from Pure hairdressing on Kinders Lane.

“It has been disruptive and a tough few weeks for us all,” said Michael about the extended Cadent operation.

“It’s hard to find car parking in Greenfield at the best of times.

“But we all need new gas mains and in my 21 years here I don’t remember anything being done like this before

“The raffle was a fantastic gesture, especially for me who hasn’t won anything before in my life.”

Staff handed out raffle tickets to homes and businesses in the vicinity prior to the recent draw.

Cadent initially moved in to the village centre on September 7 for a scheduled three-week job, digging up a section of Ladhill Lane at its junction with busy Chew Valley Road.

Temporary traffic lights caused lengthy delays at peak times with locals close to the Road End cross roads also enduring loud noise from the work.

The lights were eventually removed but the job moved up Kinders Lane to its junction with Boarshurst Lane.

Emergency repairs also forced a small strip of Ladhill Lane to be dug up again and Cadent, via the One.Network website, estimate being in the area until October 21.

