Light up a Life to support Dr Kershaw’s Hospice

DR Kershaw’s Hospice is holding a virtual service to give people the chance to reflect and remember loved ones during the festive period.

The Royton-based hospice is holding its annual Light Up a Life service on Sunday, December 6 starting at 7pm.

The hospice has had to look to alternative methods to bring their popular event safely to the community due to government guidelines and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The service, which will be live on the Hospice’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, aims to bring the community together to celebrate those special people who have helped light up their life and also support the local hospice.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice has also collaborated with Oldham Community Radio 99.7fm to bring the service to the airwaves so all can participate across the borough.

“The Light Up A Life event is a chance to come together in remembering our loved ones and supporting one another through the challenges of ill health, grief and bereavement,” said Kathryn Harding, Emotional and Bereavement Support Nurse.

“This seems particularly important this year when many of our usual avenues of comfort and strength have been disturbed and disrupted.

“Your participation helps us to continue to support our patients and their families to the very best of our ability and empowers us to work effectively for the community of Oldham. It means a lot to us.”

The ceremony will follow its traditional format, allowing people to make a dedication in the form of shining light on the dedication tree which is situated in the hospice grounds to remember their loved ones, no matter their faith, culture or connection to the Hospice.

The virtual service will include multi-faith readings, performances from the Hospice’s choir The Dr Kershaw’s Crooners and Saddleworth Musical Society, and the ceremonial lighting of the Hospice Remembrance Tree.

Those who wish to dedicate a light can also request a Light Up A Life At Home pack which includes instructions on how to join the service, an order of service so you can follow the event from the comfort of your own home, a greeting card with your dedication inside, a cut-out star to hang on your tree at home or any space that holds a special place in your heart, and a tea light candle to light during the service or on a day that is special to you.

Dedications are available to make over the phone by calling the fundraising team on 0161 624 9984 or via the Hospice website www.drkh.org.uk/support-us/light-life.

All dedications made before Monday, November 9 will be included in the hospice Book of Remembrance and names will be visible on-screen during the service.

The Book of Remembrance will be available to collect from the Hospice’s portfolio of charity shops week commencing November 23 until stocks last.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses. Find out more on their website: https://drkershawshospice.org.uk

