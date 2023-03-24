Lights, camera, action as Greenfield becomes filming set

GREENFIELD turned into the centre of a ‘series of strange an unnatural crimes’ as it provided the setting for the filming of a new production.

Crews descended on Manchester Road as they shot scenes for upcoming ITV show Passenger.

It sees a familiar face in David Threlfall, better known to many in the area as Frank Gallagher from Shameless, starring as Jim Bracknell.

He will be opposite Bafta-winning actress Wunmi Mosaku, who takes on the role of Former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa.

Further cast members include Daniel Ryan, who appeared in The Bay, as Derek Jackson, Jack James Ryan – Jacob Hay in Coronation Street – and ex-Hollyoaks actor Nico Mirallegro as Kane Jackson.

And they will all be part of a close-knit community in the small northern village of Chadder Vale that is sent spinning on its axis.

Six-part series Passenger is described as a ‘darkly comic horror’ that featuring Riya, who has been searching for that ‘one big crime’, that one challenge that will make her feel alive again.

Then one night local girl, Katie Wells is mysteriously abducted. Her car is found abandoned and there are traces of blood on the seats.

But the village barely has time to register Katie’s disappearance before she reappears the next day, safe and sound.

The rest of the villagers ask few questions and life resumes as normal.

But for Riya, a relative outsider to the Chadder Vale way of life, things do not sit right.

And the synopsis adds: “As a series of strange happenings and increasingly horrific crimes start unfolding within the village, the residents start resorting to short-sighted theories and blaming outside influences.

“Riya fights hard to convince the villagers that all is not as it seems. And before long she is drawn into a universe unlike anything she has ever seen.”

Film trucks and vans dominated the Greenfield area as filming took place on Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 23.

Much of the shooting was focussed on one particular house but a lane closure was in place to enable the location to form.

Passenger is also being filmed in Cornholme, West Yorkshire, and is the debut for screenwriter Andrew Buchan.

He said: “I feel very lucky and very flattered they’ve gone with these scripts and I’m going to work my backside off to make them the best they can be.

“I’ve always loved shows where the known collides with the unknown … where you see communities faced with something horrifying and inexplicable, where, as a viewer, you’ve nothing in your kit-bag to explain it.

“When I started writing the scripts, I wanted to create something epic and unknown but also bed it somewhere close to home.

“Having grown up in Lancashire it felt like the perfect place for it. We’ll definitely see the residents of Chadder Vale pushed to their limits.”

Passenger will be an ITVX premiere, ITV’s new free streaming service, many months ahead of transmission on its main channel.

