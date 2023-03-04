Lights, camera, action for Saddleworth film group

FILM fans will be able to feast their eyes on some of the most fascinating, award-winning productions at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre once again

Norwegian thriller The Innocents starts at 7.30pm on March 6 before Kosovan/Albanian feminist drama Hive, which won all three major awards at the Sundance film festival and is based on a true story about an enterprising single mother in the strictly patriarchal village set against the backdrop of Eastern Europe’s civil unrest, on April 24.

Olga, a drama about a talented teenage Ukrainian gymnast exiled in Switzerland who dreams of Olympic gold while trying to fit in with her new team in her new home, is on May 5.

And the season ends on June 5 with Iranian road movie Hit The Road, which is described as, ‘a striking feature debut with this charming, sharp-witted, and deeply moving comic drama.

‘Hit the Road takes the tradition of the Iranian road-trip movie and adds unexpected twists and turns.’

The final three films start at 8pm and anyone interested can book tickets, priced at £6 per screening, can be booked through www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre.

Full membership costs £50 per year and includes entry to all 10 films in a season.

To become one and to help support Saddleworth Film Society, you can contact it via email at saddleworthfilmsociety@gmail.com.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

